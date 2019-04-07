All apartments in Linton Hall
12058 Country Mill Drive
12058 Country Mill Drive

12058 Country Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12058 Country Mill Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136
The Villages at Saybrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e7d106016 ----
Well Kept 1 Car Garage TH w/Deck Convenient to Major Commuter Routes/VRE/Shopping/Dining*Remodeled Kitchen w/Cut Out Wall From Kitchen/Dining Area Provides an Open Feel*Custom Tile Kitchen Floor and Extra Cabinets Added/SS Appliances/Granite Counters*Spacious Living Room with Deck Access*Master Bed w/Two Closets*Main Level Family Room Walks out to Rear Yard*Community Pool/Basketball/Tennis/Tot Lot*Extra Long Driveway for Visitor Parking

Bathroom Ceramic Tile
Built In Microwave
Carpet
Ceiling Fan(S)
Combination Dining/Living
Disposal
Dryer
Exhaust Fan
Granite Counters
Icemaker
Kitchen Gourmet
Laminate Floors
Master Bath(S)
No Fireplace
Oven/Range Electric
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have any available units?
12058 Country Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 12058 Country Mill Drive have?
Some of 12058 Country Mill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12058 Country Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12058 Country Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12058 Country Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12058 Country Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12058 Country Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12058 Country Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12058 Country Mill Drive has a pool.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12058 Country Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12058 Country Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12058 Country Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12058 Country Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

