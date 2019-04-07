12058 Country Mill Drive, Linton Hall, VA 20136 The Villages at Saybrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4e7d106016 ---- Well Kept 1 Car Garage TH w/Deck Convenient to Major Commuter Routes/VRE/Shopping/Dining*Remodeled Kitchen w/Cut Out Wall From Kitchen/Dining Area Provides an Open Feel*Custom Tile Kitchen Floor and Extra Cabinets Added/SS Appliances/Granite Counters*Spacious Living Room with Deck Access*Master Bed w/Two Closets*Main Level Family Room Walks out to Rear Yard*Community Pool/Basketball/Tennis/Tot Lot*Extra Long Driveway for Visitor Parking
Bathroom Ceramic Tile Built In Microwave Carpet Ceiling Fan(S) Combination Dining/Living Disposal Dryer Exhaust Fan Granite Counters Icemaker Kitchen Gourmet Laminate Floors Master Bath(S) No Fireplace Oven/Range Electric Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
