Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT

11896 Frank Haskell Court · No Longer Available
Location

11896 Frank Haskell Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
New Bristow Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful well maintained 5BD/3.5BA classic about 4300 sq ft Single family corner lot home with 2 car garage located in culdesac in New Bristow Village community. Plenty of parking for guests. Main level has formal Living, Dining, Family with fireplace, Office, Bath room, kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in all rooms except Family room. 2nd level has huge Master Bedroom with Sitting area & Luxury Bathroom, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Laundry room. Finished Basement has Rec room, Wetbar with granite counter top, Full Bathroom, Bed Room. Being corner lot on culdesac lot of privacy and lot of place for kids to play outside. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Home security included. New carpets installed on 2nd floor and basement. Whole house newly painted. HVAC installed on 2 levels.Minutes to Broad run VRE station to commute to DC downtown, Crystal City (Amazon HQ2), Pentagon, Alexandria. Close to George Mason univ Prince William campus which has state of the art Aquatics & fitness center. Amenities include: Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Walking Trails, Tot lots. Highly rated Elementary, Middle, High schools. Very close to shops, restaurants, parks, golf, sports clubs. Very nice family friendly neighborhood. Close to I-66, I-95. One of the best communities to live in DC metro area. House is vacant and is available to move-in immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have any available units?
11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have?
Some of 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT offers parking.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT has a pool.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT has units with air conditioning.
