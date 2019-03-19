11896 FRANK HASKELL COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful well maintained 5BD/3.5BA classic about 4300 sq ft Single family corner lot home with 2 car garage located in culdesac in New Bristow Village community. Plenty of parking for guests. Main level has formal Living, Dining, Family with fireplace, Office, Bath room, kitchen with granite counter tops. Wooden floors in all rooms except Family room. 2nd level has huge Master Bedroom with Sitting area & Luxury Bathroom, 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Laundry room. Finished Basement has Rec room, Wetbar with granite counter top, Full Bathroom, Bed Room. Being corner lot on culdesac lot of privacy and lot of place for kids to play outside. Ceiling fans in all rooms, Home security included. New carpets installed on 2nd floor and basement. Whole house newly painted. HVAC installed on 2 levels.Minutes to Broad run VRE station to commute to DC downtown, Crystal City (Amazon HQ2), Pentagon, Alexandria. Close to George Mason univ Prince William campus which has state of the art Aquatics & fitness center. Amenities include: Clubhouse, Pool, Gym, Tennis, Basketball, Walking Trails, Tot lots. Highly rated Elementary, Middle, High schools. Very close to shops, restaurants, parks, golf, sports clubs. Very nice family friendly neighborhood. Close to I-66, I-95. One of the best communities to live in DC metro area. House is vacant and is available to move-in immediately