11782 DAWKINS RIDGE LANE

Amenities

parking walk in closets

Sunny & bright on all three levels. Three big size walk-in closets. Finished walk out lower level with one bedroom and full bathroom. All three levels have extended living spaces as breakfast sun room in main level, sitting room in master bedroom on the second floor and multipurpose room in basement. Huge main level spreads out with the spacious foyer and open floor plan of living room, dining room, family room, big kitchen island and breakfast sun room. Two assigned parking lots and ample visitor lots are located in front of the house for your guests.