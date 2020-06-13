All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 11680 CAMP JONES COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
11680 CAMP JONES COURT
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:32 AM

11680 CAMP JONES COURT

11680 Camp Jones Court · (703) 883-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11680 Camp Jones Court, Linton Hall, VA 20136
New Bristow Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Over 4500 fin/sf 4BR,3.5BA on a Cul-de-Sac1/4 are lot. Finished English Basement. Gourmet Kitchen, Maple Cabinet, Corian counter, Down-Drft/ 5 Burner. Mast Bath urge 12x12 tile and whirlpool jet. Min to Rt234, VRE train station to (DC and Pentagon), Manassas Airport, near by RT28 and golf court, steps to Bristol shopping center. Community swimming pool, tennis Ct, Fitness room, Club house, walking trail.Due to COVID 19, all agents and their clients will be required to wear gloves and a mask when pre viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have any available units?
11680 CAMP JONES COURT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have?
Some of 11680 CAMP JONES COURT's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11680 CAMP JONES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11680 CAMP JONES COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11680 CAMP JONES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linton Hall.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT offer parking?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT has a pool.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have accessible units?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11680 CAMP JONES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11680 CAMP JONES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11680 CAMP JONES COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Gym
Linton Hall Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VA
Culpeper, VABurke, VAMantua, VALake of the Woods, VAIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity