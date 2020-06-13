11680 CAMP JONES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Over 4500 fin/sf 4BR,3.5BA on a Cul-de-Sac1/4 are lot. Finished English Basement. Gourmet Kitchen, Maple Cabinet, Corian counter, Down-Drft/ 5 Burner. Mast Bath urge 12x12 tile and whirlpool jet. Min to Rt234, VRE train station to (DC and Pentagon), Manassas Airport, near by RT28 and golf court, steps to Bristol shopping center. Community swimming pool, tennis Ct, Fitness room, Club house, walking trail.Due to COVID 19, all agents and their clients will be required to wear gloves and a mask when pre viewing the property.