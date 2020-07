Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system gym on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/01/19 Its a very well maintained townhome, open layout, high ceilings, in a great neighborhood. Perfect for families with kids of all ages. Great schools. Conviniently located near shopping centers and only 1.2 miles from VRE station. Ideal for DC commuters.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26800



(RLNE4698593)