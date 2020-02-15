10190 PALE ROSE LOOP

Amenities

Super Rental Property located in Bristow, Virginia off Braemar Parkway OR VInt Hill Road. Close to amenities, the Virginia Railway Express (VRE ) Local shopping and major roadways. Accessible to Route 28, Route 29 & Route 66. Conveniently located near Manassas, Gainesville OR Nokesville, Catlett areas . Move in - Turn key ready Townhome features traditional floor plan, new carpeting, fresh paint & offers low maintenance, fenced in yard, newer HVAC system , roof and newer appliances. Homeowners Association features snow removal and community swimming pool; Rental available up to 24 months lease optional. Application fee is $45 per adult. Showings are now available! See if this is your next Home!