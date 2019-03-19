All apartments in Linton Hall
Find more places like 10157 Elgin Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Linton Hall, VA
/
10157 Elgin Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10157 Elgin Way

10157 Elgin Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Linton Hall
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

10157 Elgin Way, Linton Hall, VA 20136
Braemar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to our townhome in Bristow Virginia. A Lovely community with fun neighbors and a safe environment for your family. Our home is spacious with the most Sqft on the block. Each floor has a 9' section bump out leaving more than enough space and storage for you and your family.

New Appliances, New Floors, Spacious townhome. Each floor has a 9’ extension creating a spacious Master Bedroom, Kitchen, and Activities room!

Home Facts
Beds 3
Baths 2.5
Stories 3
Year Built 2000
Prince William County

Public Schools
Cedar Point Elementary Go Cheetahs!
https://cedarpointes.pwcs.edu

E.H. Marsteller Middle School Go BullDogs!
https://marstellerms.pwcs.edu

Patriot High School Go Patriots !
https://patrioths.pwcs.edu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10157 Elgin Way have any available units?
10157 Elgin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Linton Hall, VA.
What amenities does 10157 Elgin Way have?
Some of 10157 Elgin Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10157 Elgin Way currently offering any rent specials?
10157 Elgin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10157 Elgin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10157 Elgin Way is pet friendly.
Does 10157 Elgin Way offer parking?
Yes, 10157 Elgin Way offers parking.
Does 10157 Elgin Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10157 Elgin Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10157 Elgin Way have a pool?
No, 10157 Elgin Way does not have a pool.
Does 10157 Elgin Way have accessible units?
No, 10157 Elgin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10157 Elgin Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10157 Elgin Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10157 Elgin Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10157 Elgin Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Linton Hall 1 BedroomsLinton Hall 2 Bedrooms
Linton Hall 3 BedroomsLinton Hall Apartments with Pools
Linton Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia