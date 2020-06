10137 CRASHING THUNDER PLACE

Amenities

*PRICE REDUCED* AVAILABLE 12/1 or flexible move in date until 1/1 ! Basically in Bristow. EASY VIEWINGS NOW! 4,632 SQ FT RENOVATED, *****6 BEDROOMS*****3.5 BATHROOMS. EVEN MORE ROOM IN BASEMENT FOR POOL TABLE/MAN CAVE ETC. IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. GREAT SCHOOLS, 2 SETS OF WASHER/DRYER.; 1 SET IN BASEMENT. AMAZING FRIENDLY LANDLORD. CLOSE TO VRE THAT GOES DIRECTLY TO UNION STATION AND ALEXANDRIA AREA. ******PETS ARE WELCOMED****** FULLY FENCED BACKYARD. WALKOUT BASEMENT. RIGHT OFF LINTON HALL RD NEAR HARRIS TEETER! longer lease preferred