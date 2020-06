Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 finished level end unit, Upper level with 2 master suites with their own private bathrooms. Lower level bedroom and full bathroom, family room and walk out to rear yard. Powder Room on Main Level. Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with space for table and walk out to rear deck. 2 parking spaces directly out front. Light and Bright. Pets allowed case be case.