Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:45 PM

3004 Trail Drive

3004 Trail Drive · (804) 624-8603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 Trail Drive, Laurel, VA 23228
Laurel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump. Some great features are the new vinyl wood floors, updated kitchen fixtures, the vaulted ceiling in the living area, covered car park and large lot size. The washer is located in the kitchen and the dryer is located in the attached utility room. This home is cooled by energy efficient window units, which are provided for tenant's use. Dog and cat friendly. Max 3 pets, 150 lbs combined weight. Pet fees apply. Please ask about breed restrictions. Offering 12 month lease. $45 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due by move in day. APPLICATION CRITERIA: Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. Please click the link to schedule a showing at a time that is convenient for you. TEXT Jessica with questions, 804-624-8603.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Trail Drive have any available units?
3004 Trail Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3004 Trail Drive have?
Some of 3004 Trail Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Trail Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Trail Drive does offer parking.
Does 3004 Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 3004 Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 3004 Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
