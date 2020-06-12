3004 Trail Drive

Amenities

This very cute, newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath home is available NOW! Great location! Close to shopping on West Broad St, Interstate 64, and just 10 minutes from Short Pump. Some great features are the new vinyl wood floors, updated kitchen fixtures, the vaulted ceiling in the living area, covered car park and large lot size. The washer is located in the kitchen and the dryer is located in the attached utility room. This home is cooled by energy efficient window units, which are provided for tenant's use. Dog and cat friendly. Max 3 pets, 150 lbs combined weight. Pet fees apply. Please ask about breed restrictions. Offering 12 month lease. $45 application fee, $125 lease admin fee due by move in day. APPLICATION CRITERIA: Must have at least 575 credit scores, no evictions or housing judgements in the last 5 years, no active bankruptcies in the last year, monthly gross household income should equal at least 3x the monthly rent. Please click the link to schedule a showing at a time that is convenient for you. TEXT Jessica with questions, 804-624-8603.