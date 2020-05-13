All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

9205 Haines Dr

9205 Haines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Haines Drive, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Spacious home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 127170

Beautiful home with 10ft ceilings on each floor. Two car attached garage with customer built in work desk and shelves. This home is located in a very sought out school district of South County within fairfax county.

Privacy fence on culdesac with a stone patio from bottom walkout level and huge deck off the eat in kitchen for spring, summer and family entertaining. Formal dinning room space with an extra office space.

1 master bedroom, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with laundry room conveniently located on second floor with bedrooms.

First entry level has huge bonus bedroom and a full bath with space for a man cave/additional family rom. Back yard with plenty of room and extra storage shed. With well maintained and manicured yard.

Location, Location, Location!!! Close to highway 95, Lorton VRE and Springfield Metro Station. Fort Belvoir within 5 miles, Pentagon, Joint Base Myers Henderson Hall and Quantico Marine Base all within 15 miles.
Small pets upon approval
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127170
Property Id 127170

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4935786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Haines Dr have any available units?
9205 Haines Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 9205 Haines Dr have?
Some of 9205 Haines Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Haines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Haines Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Haines Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Haines Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Haines Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Haines Dr offers parking.
Does 9205 Haines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9205 Haines Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Haines Dr have a pool?
No, 9205 Haines Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Haines Dr have accessible units?
No, 9205 Haines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Haines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Haines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Haines Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9205 Haines Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
