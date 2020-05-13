9205 Haines Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Spacious home in great neighborhood - Property Id: 127170



Beautiful home with 10ft ceilings on each floor. Two car attached garage with customer built in work desk and shelves. This home is located in a very sought out school district of South County within fairfax county.



Privacy fence on culdesac with a stone patio from bottom walkout level and huge deck off the eat in kitchen for spring, summer and family entertaining. Formal dinning room space with an extra office space.



1 master bedroom, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with laundry room conveniently located on second floor with bedrooms.



First entry level has huge bonus bedroom and a full bath with space for a man cave/additional family rom. Back yard with plenty of room and extra storage shed. With well maintained and manicured yard.



Location, Location, Location!!! Close to highway 95, Lorton VRE and Springfield Metro Station. Fort Belvoir within 5 miles, Pentagon, Joint Base Myers Henderson Hall and Quantico Marine Base all within 15 miles.

Small pets upon approval

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127170

Property Id 127170



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4935786)