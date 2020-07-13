9106 AYDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful recently renovated TH in Lorton that is only 10 minutes from Ft Belvoir. The Main level features floor to ceiling windows for lots of natural light in the open concept living and dining room. The kitchen has also been updated with new appliances including a double oven and a gas range. Just off the kitchen is a large deck for grilling and entertaining your guests. After a hard days work retire upstairs to your large master bedroom, with tw additional bedrooms. The basement is also a perfect hangout spot for you and your guests and is well equipped with a full bath. Parking will be an ease with your two car garage and long driveway.