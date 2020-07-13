9046 GALVIN LANE

Amenities

This a beautiful Detached home in Lorton shows well! Very unique curved architecture and layout. Main level has formal dining room, formal living room, 1/2 bath, family room and eat in kitchen with doors to deck with stairs down to yard. Curved stairs up to the upper level with master bedroom with master bath and 2 walk in closets, 1 bedroom with its own bath and 2 bedrooms that share a hall bath. Curved stairs down to basement that has rec room, 2 other rooms, a full bath with large double standing shower and walk out door to patio in yard.