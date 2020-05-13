8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just 2-3 minutes to the entrance to I-95 and the Amtrak station and also close to VRE in Burke. Tranquil setting in a quiet cul de sac. Living room and dining area with hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has pass through window and powder room also on this level.Upper Level 1 has 2 spacious bedrooms and a good size bathroom with tub.Upper Level 2 has a wonderful master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and master bath. Master bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Available immediately. Pets are on a case by case basis. No smoking.1 year lease minimum,