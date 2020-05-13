8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68

Amenities
Just 2-3 minutes to the entrance to I-95 and the Amtrak station and also close to VRE in Burke. Tranquil setting in a quiet cul de sac. Living room and dining area with hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has pass through window and powder room also on this level.Upper Level 1 has 2 spacious bedrooms and a good size bathroom with tub.Upper Level 2 has a wonderful master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and master bath. Master bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Available immediately. Pets are on a case by case basis. No smoking.1 year lease minimum,