Laurel Hill, VA
8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68

8307 Duck Hawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

8307 Duck Hawk Way, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just 2-3 minutes to the entrance to I-95 and the Amtrak station and also close to VRE in Burke. Tranquil setting in a quiet cul de sac. Living room and dining area with hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen has pass through window and powder room also on this level.Upper Level 1 has 2 spacious bedrooms and a good size bathroom with tub.Upper Level 2 has a wonderful master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and master bath. Master bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. Available immediately. Pets are on a case by case basis. No smoking.1 year lease minimum,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have any available units?
8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have?
Some of 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 currently offering any rent specials?
8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 is pet friendly.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 offer parking?
Yes, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 offers parking.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have a pool?
No, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 does not have a pool.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have accessible units?
No, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8307 DUCK HAWK WAY #68 does not have units with air conditioning.

