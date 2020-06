8220 CATBIRD CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT TOP FLOOR 2 LEVEL UNIT IN GREAT LOCATION! MOVE IN READY......FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW CARPET ON THE LOWER LEVEL AND NEW FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHS. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES OPEN LIVING ROOM /DINING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND BALCONY, GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERS. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 2 BEDROOMS WITH VAULTED CEILINGS (LARGER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET), FULL BATH WITH DOUBLE BOWL VANITY AND LAUNDRY ROOM. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE AND EXTRA NON RESERVED PARKING AVAILABLE. COMMUNITY POOL. MINUTES TO 95, VRE AND FT. BELVOIR. 1ST MONTH'S RENT IN CERT FUNDS TO RE/MAX ALLEGIANCE. $35 PROCESSING FEE