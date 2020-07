Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Opportunity to Rent this Beautiful and Spacious 2 bed and 2.5 Bath 2 Level Condo. 2 Master Suites with Vaulted Ceilings and Attach Baths. New Carpet, Fresh Paint, Upgraded Bathroom, New Deck and Much more. Great location, near VRE, just off I-95, great for commuters. Close to Shopping. Its a Must See. Won't Last Long!!!