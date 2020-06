Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Garaged townhome, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths, 3 fully finished levels, Beautiful kitchen that leads to privacy screening surrounding deck, ready and moving condition, Call to get the combo # Please park in the home driveway or on Royal Robin Lane or Silverbrook so your car is safe and not towed, No smokers and no pets are allowed!