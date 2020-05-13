All apartments in Laurel Hill
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

8150 GILROY DR

8150 Gilroy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8150 Gilroy Drive, Laurel Hill, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath stone-front 2-car garage colonial located in highly desirable Laurel Hill! This spacious property features a gourmet kitchen fit for any chef, an inviting family room with a gas fireplace, a master suite with a luxury bath, an expansive lower level rec room, a main level study, convenient upper level laundry room, gleaming hardwood floors and so much more! Laurel Highlands is a wonderful community offering a variety of amenities to its residents such as an outdoor swimming pool, sports courts, tot lots, a club house and scenic walking trails. Just moments away are interstates 95, 495 and 395, VRE and Fort Belvoir, and tons of shopping and dining options can be found at the Shoppes at Lorton Valley, Lorton Marketplace and the Town Center. Also close by are the popular Lorton Workhouse Arts Center and the Laurel Hill Golf Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8150 GILROY DR have any available units?
8150 GILROY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel Hill, VA.
What amenities does 8150 GILROY DR have?
Some of 8150 GILROY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8150 GILROY DR currently offering any rent specials?
8150 GILROY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8150 GILROY DR pet-friendly?
No, 8150 GILROY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Hill.
Does 8150 GILROY DR offer parking?
Yes, 8150 GILROY DR offers parking.
Does 8150 GILROY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8150 GILROY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8150 GILROY DR have a pool?
Yes, 8150 GILROY DR has a pool.
Does 8150 GILROY DR have accessible units?
No, 8150 GILROY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8150 GILROY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8150 GILROY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8150 GILROY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8150 GILROY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
