8150 GILROY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Welcome to 8150 Gilroy Drive, a gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath stone-front 2-car garage colonial located in highly desirable Laurel Hill! This spacious property features a gourmet kitchen fit for any chef, an inviting family room with a gas fireplace, a master suite with a luxury bath, an expansive lower level rec room, a main level study, convenient upper level laundry room, gleaming hardwood floors and so much more! Laurel Highlands is a wonderful community offering a variety of amenities to its residents such as an outdoor swimming pool, sports courts, tot lots, a club house and scenic walking trails. Just moments away are interstates 95, 495 and 395, VRE and Fort Belvoir, and tons of shopping and dining options can be found at the Shoppes at Lorton Valley, Lorton Marketplace and the Town Center. Also close by are the popular Lorton Workhouse Arts Center and the Laurel Hill Golf Club.