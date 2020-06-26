43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground tennis court

Gorgeous end unit TH in resort-like community on a very private lot. Wooded area in a front and in the back with a beautiful view of Sugar Loaf mountain from the deck. Easy access to Nature trails along Goose Creek and Potomac River. Walking distance to Riverside High, playgrounds, and tennis courts. All new stainless steel appliances. All hard wood floors on main level, new carpet on lower level. Huge Master Bedroom with a large Master Bathroom including granite and double sink vanity, and double walk-in closets. Prince's bedroom with its own bathroom and two additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Open and fully finished walk out basement with a full bath, privacy door and a gas fireplace. Dual French doors from Dining and Family Rooms open to spacious deck overlooking wooded area with mountain views. Large walk-in pantry with plenty of space conveniently located in the kitchen area. Granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets. Plenty of storage. This home is also offered for Sale.