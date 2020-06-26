All apartments in Lansdowne
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE

43586 Merchant Mill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43586 Merchant Mill Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Gorgeous end unit TH in resort-like community on a very private lot. Wooded area in a front and in the back with a beautiful view of Sugar Loaf mountain from the deck. Easy access to Nature trails along Goose Creek and Potomac River. Walking distance to Riverside High, playgrounds, and tennis courts. All new stainless steel appliances. All hard wood floors on main level, new carpet on lower level. Huge Master Bedroom with a large Master Bathroom including granite and double sink vanity, and double walk-in closets. Prince's bedroom with its own bathroom and two additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Open and fully finished walk out basement with a full bath, privacy door and a gas fireplace. Dual French doors from Dining and Family Rooms open to spacious deck overlooking wooded area with mountain views. Large walk-in pantry with plenty of space conveniently located in the kitchen area. Granite counter tops, maple wood cabinets. Plenty of storage. This home is also offered for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have any available units?
43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have?
Some of 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE offer parking?
No, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have a pool?
No, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43586 MERCHANT MILL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
