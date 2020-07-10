43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE

Amenities
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room. Master suite has two walk-in closets & tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge rear entry car garage. Lansdowne Town Center is innovative concept that is a unique combination of a walk-able mixed-use community where you can shop, dine, live, work and socialize all in one place! Excellent commuter location with convenient access to route 7, 28 and Dulles Greenway.