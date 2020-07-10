43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room. Master suite has two walk-in closets & tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge rear entry car garage. Lansdowne Town Center is innovative concept that is a unique combination of a walk-able mixed-use community where you can shop, dine, live, work and socialize all in one place! Excellent commuter location with convenient access to route 7, 28 and Dulles Greenway.