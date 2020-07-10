All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE

43580 Popes Creek Square · (571) 207-6080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43580 Popes Creek Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Rental Opportunity in a very desirable location! This beautiful property has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths. Large updated kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, huge living and dining room. Master suite has two walk-in closets & tray ceiling, soaking tub and separate shower. Huge rear entry car garage. Lansdowne Town Center is innovative concept that is a unique combination of a walk-able mixed-use community where you can shop, dine, live, work and socialize all in one place! Excellent commuter location with convenient access to route 7, 28 and Dulles Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have any available units?
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have?
Some of 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43580 POPES CREEK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
