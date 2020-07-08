All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:07 AM

43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE

43565 Michigan Square · No Longer Available
Location

43565 Michigan Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Elegant style condo/townhome in Lansdowne Town Center, Spectacular 4th level rooftop terrace for relaxing or entertaining! Enjoy all of what Lansdowne Town Center has to offer: shops, restaurants, spas and all the community amenities. Light-filled luxury home from top to bottom--exquisite gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, spacious family and living areas, master retreat, rooftop terrace and more. Quality features including HardiPlank siding, windows galore, one car attached garage, private balcony off master bedroom and private rooftop terrace. Plenty of eateries/convenience shops /Starbucks and coming soon "Chicka-fil-a" APPLY ONLINE : WWW.PPMNVA.COM Fantastic commuter location. Minutes toT 7, RT28, Dulles Airport, and toll road. COMMUNITY INCLUDES EXERCISE ROOM AND POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have any available units?
43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have?
Some of 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

