43565 MICHIGAN SQUARE

Spacious and Elegant style condo/townhome in Lansdowne Town Center, Spectacular 4th level rooftop terrace for relaxing or entertaining! Enjoy all of what Lansdowne Town Center has to offer: shops, restaurants, spas and all the community amenities. Light-filled luxury home from top to bottom--exquisite gourmet kitchen with marble countertops, spacious family and living areas, master retreat, rooftop terrace and more. Quality features including HardiPlank siding, windows galore, one car attached garage, private balcony off master bedroom and private rooftop terrace. Plenty of eateries/convenience shops /Starbucks and coming soon "Chicka-fil-a" APPLY ONLINE : WWW.PPMNVA.COM Fantastic commuter location. Minutes toT 7, RT28, Dulles Airport, and toll road. COMMUNITY INCLUDES EXERCISE ROOM AND POOL.