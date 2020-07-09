All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19470 PROMENADE DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

19470 PROMENADE DRIVE

19470 Promenade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19470 Promenade Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, and 1/2 bath condo in popular Lansdowne, walking distance to all restaurants and shops, parks, and more! Spacious bathrooms with upgraded finishes. Brand new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. Lovely kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, featuring peninsula for prep and offers and overhang for seating. Main level features living and dining areas open to the kitchen, upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a loft/2nd family room. End unit, nice sized balcony, one car garage, and one driveway space included. New white blinds being added this week throughout. No Pets. So close to the Town Center, walk to all the shops and restaurants, and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have any available units?
19470 PROMENADE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have?
Some of 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19470 PROMENADE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19470 PROMENADE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia