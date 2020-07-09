19470 PROMENADE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full, and 1/2 bath condo in popular Lansdowne, walking distance to all restaurants and shops, parks, and more! Spacious bathrooms with upgraded finishes. Brand new carpeting and fresh paint throughout. Lovely kitchen with stainless steel and black appliances, featuring peninsula for prep and offers and overhang for seating. Main level features living and dining areas open to the kitchen, upstairs you will find three additional bedrooms and a loft/2nd family room. End unit, nice sized balcony, one car garage, and one driveway space included. New white blinds being added this week throughout. No Pets. So close to the Town Center, walk to all the shops and restaurants, and amenities.