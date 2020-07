Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage new construction

Beautiful, bright and well kept condo in Lansdowne Town Center. 2 levels with kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,dining area, living room and half bath on the main floor and 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sitting area and laundry on the upper floor. Attachedone car garage and space to park a car on the driveway. Terrific location, close to shops and restaurants as well as major commuterroads.