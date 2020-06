Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Exquisite! High End Finishes set this Extraordinary 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit Apart. Secure, Convenient One Car Garage is included in the rent. Crown moldings, granite, upgraded self close cabinets in eat-in kitchen and baths. Beautiful mountain, golf course and amazing sunset views from sunroom. Full size stacked washer & dryer. Easy elevator access. Enjoy all the amenities of popular 55+ Lansdowne Woods. Prepared to be wowed!