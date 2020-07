Amenities

garage walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT JUST PAINT AND AND BRAND NEW CARPET, WITH GORGEOUS VIEWS OF TREES AND THE GOLF COURSE, WITH AN AMAZING SUNROOM TO SOAK IN THE VIEWS! THE FAMILY KITCHEN WITH WALL OVEN, BREAKFAST AREA, AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM, DUAL VANITIES, AND DUAL WALK-IN CLOSETS; GARAGE PARKING SPACE AMAZING AMENITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL RIVER-FRONT COMMUNITY!