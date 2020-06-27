All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19286 HARLOW SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19286 HARLOW SQUARE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:06 PM

19286 HARLOW SQUARE

19286 Harlow Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19286 Harlow Sq, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous 2 level/lower level condo in the heart of Lansdowne Town Center! Steps away from restaurants, grocery store & more. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, gas FP in living room, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bonus rec room upstairs with walk-out balcony. Separate Laundry room on bedroom level with full size washer/dryer. No Pets, No Smoking. Minimum 12 month & maximum 24 month lease. Landlord pays HOA/Condo fees to include: trash/recycling, water/sewer & use of Harper Clubhouse amenities (outdoor pool, fitness room & more).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have any available units?
19286 HARLOW SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have?
Some of 19286 HARLOW SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19286 HARLOW SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
19286 HARLOW SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19286 HARLOW SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE offer parking?
No, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE has a pool.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19286 HARLOW SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19286 HARLOW SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia