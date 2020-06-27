19286 HARLOW SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Gorgeous 2 level/lower level condo in the heart of Lansdowne Town Center! Steps away from restaurants, grocery store & more. Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, gas FP in living room, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Bonus rec room upstairs with walk-out balcony. Separate Laundry room on bedroom level with full size washer/dryer. No Pets, No Smoking. Minimum 12 month & maximum 24 month lease. Landlord pays HOA/Condo fees to include: trash/recycling, water/sewer & use of Harper Clubhouse amenities (outdoor pool, fitness room & more).