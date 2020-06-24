19262 MILL SITE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful Stone front, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, former model home situated on the 9th fairway in sought after Lansdowne on the Potomac. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large upper level bedrooms. Master bedroom with sitting room, wet bar, walk in closet and en suite bath with separate vanities, shower and soaking tub. Lower level is perfect for entertaining including large recreation room, wet bar, and media room. Lower level also has a bedroom, full bathroom and exercise room. The screened in porch, deck, patio and scenic views complete this perfect 10! Available furnished or unfurnished. Lease term is flexible but minimum of 12 months. Pets on a case by case basis. Online application.