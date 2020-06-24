All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19262 MILL SITE PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19262 MILL SITE PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19262 MILL SITE PL

19262 Mill Site Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19262 Mill Site Place, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Stone front, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath, former model home situated on the 9th fairway in sought after Lansdowne on the Potomac. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large upper level bedrooms. Master bedroom with sitting room, wet bar, walk in closet and en suite bath with separate vanities, shower and soaking tub. Lower level is perfect for entertaining including large recreation room, wet bar, and media room. Lower level also has a bedroom, full bathroom and exercise room. The screened in porch, deck, patio and scenic views complete this perfect 10! Available furnished or unfurnished. Lease term is flexible but minimum of 12 months. Pets on a case by case basis. Online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have any available units?
19262 MILL SITE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19262 MILL SITE PL have?
Some of 19262 MILL SITE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19262 MILL SITE PL currently offering any rent specials?
19262 MILL SITE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19262 MILL SITE PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 19262 MILL SITE PL is pet friendly.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL offer parking?
Yes, 19262 MILL SITE PL offers parking.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19262 MILL SITE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have a pool?
No, 19262 MILL SITE PL does not have a pool.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have accessible units?
No, 19262 MILL SITE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19262 MILL SITE PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 19262 MILL SITE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 19262 MILL SITE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia