Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

19246 CHARTIER DRIVE

19246 Chartier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19246 Chartier Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool table
garage
internet access
Spacious & Bright Updated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home with a 2 Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level, Upper Level Hallway, Master Bedroom and Bedroom 2. Open Foyer Flanked by the Living Room and Dining Room, Leads To The Kitchen Which Opens To The Breakfast Area and Family Room. Spacious & Bright Bedrooms. Finished Basement With Rec Room, Game Room With Pool Table & Exercise/Craft Room. Enjoy The Covered Front Porch Or The Private Rear Deck With The Fenced Backyard Backing To Common Area Perfect For Spending Quality Time With Family & Friends. Cable TV, Internet and Lawn Care Included. Great Location Within Minutes To Shopping, Restaurants & More. Won~t Last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have any available units?
19246 CHARTIER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have?
Some of 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19246 CHARTIER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19246 CHARTIER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
