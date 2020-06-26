19246 CHARTIER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool table garage internet access

Spacious & Bright Updated 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Colonial Home with a 2 Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level, Upper Level Hallway, Master Bedroom and Bedroom 2. Open Foyer Flanked by the Living Room and Dining Room, Leads To The Kitchen Which Opens To The Breakfast Area and Family Room. Spacious & Bright Bedrooms. Finished Basement With Rec Room, Game Room With Pool Table & Exercise/Craft Room. Enjoy The Covered Front Porch Or The Private Rear Deck With The Fenced Backyard Backing To Common Area Perfect For Spending Quality Time With Family & Friends. Cable TV, Internet and Lawn Care Included. Great Location Within Minutes To Shopping, Restaurants & More. Won~t Last!