19119 EAGLE MINE TERRACE

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

NOW VACANT 9/7/19. Tenants have just moved out giving the landlord the opportunity to make MANY UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS that you will absolutely love!! Fresh neutral painting on the entire TH, new light fixtures, full bathroom being added in the lower level (making 3.5 baths), deck power-washed, professionally cleaned/carpets shampooed, patio installed and is accessible at lower level.~ Fantastic lease opportunity located in extremely popular area of Lansdowne on the Potomac, resort-like living. Neighborhood amenities include community health club, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis, trails and many more. Spacious 3 level town home with deck backing to tree line. Chefs kitchen has a large island, stainless steel appliances, granite, hardwood floors, open to family room, sunlit with large windows. Large master suite has large windows and luxury bath with separate tub and shower, walk in closet. The lower level, features a large rec room with fireplace and a walk out to the backyard fenced for privacy. Two car garage. It is an awesome place to call home. You will love it. Call me to show it to you or if you have any questions. Thank you.