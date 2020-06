4793 CHARTER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH BASEMENT APARTMENT, OVER 1500 SQUARE FEET, HAS NEW PRIVATE KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER,NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NICE BREAKFAST BAR,EAT IN KITCHEN SPACE, HUGE RECREATIONAL ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, LOTS OF WINDOWS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, PRIVATE REAR WALK OUT LEVEL ENTRANCE , OVERLOOKING TO A GOLF COURSE, EXTERIOR STONE PATIO, LOCATED IN A DESIRABLE COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMENITIES, CLOSE TO POTOMAC MILLS, QUANTICO, MARINE BASE,OCCOQUAN & FORT BELVOIR. CALL BEFORE SHOWING