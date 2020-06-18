All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:14 PM

4761 CHARTER COURT

4761 Charter Court · (703) 250-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4761 Charter Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Have you ever had a family member ask it they can have their own room? Or tired of cleaning up someones bathroom?? No excuses here with 7+ bedrooms and Baths. Perfect for the busy professional family who may have additional family living with them or need room for a nanny. This is the right place where everyone can claim their own little part of the home and self distance. So much to like about this exclusive River Falls neighborhood with Championship Golf Course, Awesome amenities include pool, tennis, basketball and tennis courts, trails, clubhouse & playgrounds. Some of the unique features include 2 separate, kitchens, 1 gourmet kitchen on the main level and 2nd kitchen in the finished walkout basement with private entrance. Perfect setup for self distancing or 2 family living/nanny/in-law suite or great place to run your business out of (with HOA Approval) . This Upscale home comes with 7 bedrooms,7 full baths, 3 fin levels, 6600+ sf of living area. And lots of common area to play in the basement main and upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have any available units?
4761 CHARTER COURT has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4761 CHARTER COURT have?
Some of 4761 CHARTER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4761 CHARTER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4761 CHARTER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4761 CHARTER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4761 CHARTER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT offer parking?
No, 4761 CHARTER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4761 CHARTER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4761 CHARTER COURT has a pool.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have accessible units?
No, 4761 CHARTER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4761 CHARTER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4761 CHARTER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4761 CHARTER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
