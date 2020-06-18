4761 CHARTER COURT

Amenities

Have you ever had a family member ask it they can have their own room? Or tired of cleaning up someones bathroom?? No excuses here with 7+ bedrooms and Baths. Perfect for the busy professional family who may have additional family living with them or need room for a nanny. This is the right place where everyone can claim their own little part of the home and self distance. So much to like about this exclusive River Falls neighborhood with Championship Golf Course, Awesome amenities include pool, tennis, basketball and tennis courts, trails, clubhouse & playgrounds. Some of the unique features include 2 separate, kitchens, 1 gourmet kitchen on the main level and 2nd kitchen in the finished walkout basement with private entrance. Perfect setup for self distancing or 2 family living/nanny/in-law suite or great place to run your business out of (with HOA Approval) . This Upscale home comes with 7 bedrooms,7 full baths, 3 fin levels, 6600+ sf of living area. And lots of common area to play in the basement main and upper level.