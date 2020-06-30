All apartments in Lake Ridge
4409 HALLECK TRAIL

4409 Halleck Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Halleck Trail, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Lake Ridge is available now. We are nestled in sought after Reid's Prospect subdivision just minutes from I-95, Commuter lots, and shopping. The spacious Eat-in Kitchen features an island with lots of counter space and access to a large deck with views of this beautiful community. Additional features include a Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Luxury Master Bathroom with dual sinks, corner soaking tub and a separate shower. Additional storage in the basement, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room and Fenced in Yard as well. What are you waiting for?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have any available units?
4409 HALLECK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have?
Some of 4409 HALLECK TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 HALLECK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4409 HALLECK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 HALLECK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have a pool?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 HALLECK TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 HALLECK TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

