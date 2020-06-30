4409 HALLECK TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome Home! This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Lake Ridge is available now. We are nestled in sought after Reid's Prospect subdivision just minutes from I-95, Commuter lots, and shopping. The spacious Eat-in Kitchen features an island with lots of counter space and access to a large deck with views of this beautiful community. Additional features include a Master Bedroom with walk in closet, Luxury Master Bathroom with dual sinks, corner soaking tub and a separate shower. Additional storage in the basement, 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room and Fenced in Yard as well. What are you waiting for?