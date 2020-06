Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walk to Chinn Library, fitness center, pool, shopping at the Glen and all with EZ access to Prince William Parkway and points North or South. Garage. Hardwood floors in living and dining room plus plenty of light comes in from oversized windows. Available 1 Sept. Sorry but owner is not accepting pets. Application online $55 per adult for credit report.