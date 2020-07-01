Available 4/10/2020! Huge 3 bedroom 3 bath end town home in Lake Ridge. Hardwood floors. Laminate floors in bedrooms. Kitchen island. Fireplace in living room. Walk out to deck that overlooks wooded area. Lower Level family room with walk-out to fenced rear yard. Sorry - no pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Landlord will consider Section 8 with good credit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have any available units?
3875 MARQUIS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have?
Some of 3875 MARQUIS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 MARQUIS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3875 MARQUIS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.