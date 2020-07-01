3875 MARQUIS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available 4/10/2020! Huge 3 bedroom 3 bath end town home in Lake Ridge. Hardwood floors. Laminate floors in bedrooms. Kitchen island. Fireplace in living room. Walk out to deck that overlooks wooded area. Lower Level family room with walk-out to fenced rear yard. Sorry - no pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Landlord will consider Section 8 with good credit.