Lake Ridge, VA
3875 MARQUIS PLACE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

3875 MARQUIS PLACE

3875 Marquis Place · No Longer Available
Location

3875 Marquis Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available 4/10/2020! Huge 3 bedroom 3 bath end town home in Lake Ridge. Hardwood floors. Laminate floors in bedrooms. Kitchen island. Fireplace in living room. Walk out to deck that overlooks wooded area. Lower Level family room with walk-out to fenced rear yard. Sorry - no pets. Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($1795) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum. Landlord will consider Section 8 with good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have any available units?
3875 MARQUIS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have?
Some of 3875 MARQUIS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 MARQUIS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3875 MARQUIS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 MARQUIS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE offer parking?
No, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have a pool?
No, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3875 MARQUIS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3875 MARQUIS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

