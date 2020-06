Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BIG END UNIT LOCATED IN WESTRIDGE! READY TO MOVE INTO, THIS ONE HAS LOADS UP UPGRADES INCLUDING AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERS AND UPGRADED CABINETRY. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING IN THE FOYER, LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM! NEWER HVAC, DOORS & WINDOWS, NEWER CARPET, UPDATED LIGHTING AND BATHROOMS. LARGE DECK, PATIO, FENCED BACKYARD, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, GOOD CREDIT ONLY, NO VOUCHERS, PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT