3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY
3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY

3435 Mount Burnside Way · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Mount Burnside Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this Lake Ridge, VA home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Dumfries Health Clinic, and commuter lots ( bus, train and slug lines) for easy commute to Pentagon, Crystal City, Rosslyn and Downtown DC. . Outdoor Features: Covered front porch, deck, double car driveway, and stamped concrete patio with firepit. Main floor features: Brazilian Teak Hardwood floors, wood fireplace, 1/2 bath, and laundry room with built in laundry sorter, cabinets and countertop. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel French door refrigerator, built in microwave, Bosch quiet dishwasher, and pot filler over the stove. Master BR fits King size bed, walk-in closet with his and her shelving unit, ceiling fan, and bathroom with double vanity, walk-in tile shower with glass surround, and linen closet. Additional BRs include adjustable closet systems and ceiling fans. Second full bath with linen closet and built in shelving unit. Garage features hanging storage system and utility sink. 800 sq ft of unfinished basement wired with electric, light and cable, perfect for a workout room, extra play area, or storage. Walk to Elementary, grocery, and restaurants. Access to Lake Ridge Community pools (5 and splash pad!), basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, Lake Ridge Marina and Golf and walking trails. Entire home has been recently remodeled.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have any available units?
3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have?
Some of 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY offers parking.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY has a pool.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

