3435 MOUNT BURNSIDE WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court fire pit gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome home to this Lake Ridge, VA home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Dumfries Health Clinic, and commuter lots ( bus, train and slug lines) for easy commute to Pentagon, Crystal City, Rosslyn and Downtown DC. . Outdoor Features: Covered front porch, deck, double car driveway, and stamped concrete patio with firepit. Main floor features: Brazilian Teak Hardwood floors, wood fireplace, 1/2 bath, and laundry room with built in laundry sorter, cabinets and countertop. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, stainless steel French door refrigerator, built in microwave, Bosch quiet dishwasher, and pot filler over the stove. Master BR fits King size bed, walk-in closet with his and her shelving unit, ceiling fan, and bathroom with double vanity, walk-in tile shower with glass surround, and linen closet. Additional BRs include adjustable closet systems and ceiling fans. Second full bath with linen closet and built in shelving unit. Garage features hanging storage system and utility sink. 800 sq ft of unfinished basement wired with electric, light and cable, perfect for a workout room, extra play area, or storage. Walk to Elementary, grocery, and restaurants. Access to Lake Ridge Community pools (5 and splash pad!), basketball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, Lake Ridge Marina and Golf and walking trails. Entire home has been recently remodeled.