Last updated April 14 2020

3082 Tecumseh Court

3082 Tecumseh Court · No Longer Available
Location

3082 Tecumseh Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning Brick End Unit Townhouse! Bright and Spacious 3 beds +office/3.5 bath featuring large family room. Basement bonus room with fireplace and adjacent office and full bath. Walk out basement with a patio, deck and fully fenced yard.Close proximity to schools. 5 minute drive to commuter lots for DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Mark Center and more! Short drive to Fort Belvoir and Quantico. Ready for a quick move in. Must see! Pets Case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Lynn Atkins 571 379 3892
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have any available units?
3082 Tecumseh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3082 Tecumseh Court have?
Some of 3082 Tecumseh Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3082 Tecumseh Court currently offering any rent specials?
3082 Tecumseh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3082 Tecumseh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3082 Tecumseh Court is pet friendly.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court offer parking?
No, 3082 Tecumseh Court does not offer parking.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3082 Tecumseh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have a pool?
No, 3082 Tecumseh Court does not have a pool.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have accessible units?
No, 3082 Tecumseh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3082 Tecumseh Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3082 Tecumseh Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3082 Tecumseh Court has units with air conditioning.
