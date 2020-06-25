3082 Tecumseh Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning Brick End Unit Townhouse! Bright and Spacious 3 beds +office/3.5 bath featuring large family room. Basement bonus room with fireplace and adjacent office and full bath. Walk out basement with a patio, deck and fully fenced yard.Close proximity to schools. 5 minute drive to commuter lots for DC, Pentagon, Crystal City, Mark Center and more! Short drive to Fort Belvoir and Quantico. Ready for a quick move in. Must see! Pets Case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Lynn Atkins 571 379 3892

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082