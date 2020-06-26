All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2941 MADEIRA CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2941 MADEIRA CT
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:11 PM

2941 MADEIRA CT

2941 Madeira Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2941 Madeira Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 2941 Madeira Court, a lovely 3-level townhouse backing to trees in the popular Lake Ridge community. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and lots of natural light shines in through the tall double window in the living room. Just off the dining room is a spacious deck that backs to trees. Downstairs opens into the large rec room that offers recessed lighting, lots of storage options and a sliding glass door that leads out to the fenced-in brick patio that includes a fire pit. Residents of Lake Ridge enjoy fantastic community amenities, including an outdoor pool, common grounds, tennis courts and tot lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have any available units?
2941 MADEIRA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2941 MADEIRA CT have?
Some of 2941 MADEIRA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 MADEIRA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2941 MADEIRA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 MADEIRA CT pet-friendly?
No, 2941 MADEIRA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT offer parking?
Yes, 2941 MADEIRA CT offers parking.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 MADEIRA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have a pool?
Yes, 2941 MADEIRA CT has a pool.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have accessible units?
No, 2941 MADEIRA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 MADEIRA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 MADEIRA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 MADEIRA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia