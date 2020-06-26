2941 MADEIRA CT

Amenities

Welcome to 2941 Madeira Court, a lovely 3-level townhouse backing to trees in the popular Lake Ridge community. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the living and dining rooms and lots of natural light shines in through the tall double window in the living room. Just off the dining room is a spacious deck that backs to trees. Downstairs opens into the large rec room that offers recessed lighting, lots of storage options and a sliding glass door that leads out to the fenced-in brick patio that includes a fire pit. Residents of Lake Ridge enjoy fantastic community amenities, including an outdoor pool, common grounds, tennis courts and tot lots.