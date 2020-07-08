All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
2787 BORDEAUX PLACE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

2787 BORDEAUX PLACE

2787 Bordeaux Place · No Longer Available
Location

2787 Bordeaux Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Rent this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, Condo in Lake Ridge with Hardwood Floors in foyer, living room and master suite. Living room features built-in Media Cabinet wired for Direct TV. Updated Kitchen features new Granite Countertops, New Cabinets with self-closing drawers and two Built-in Lazy Susans, Brushed Metal Appliances and Modern Light Fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated. 3rd bedroom/optional office includes Built-in bookcase. All appliances covered under home warranty and unit is wired for ADT Security System. Unit is one block from excellent elementary school as well as Metro Bus stop, be at the Pentagon in 30 minutes! Also includes 2 Parking spots and Full Access Passes to Lake Ridge Pools and Tennis Courts. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have any available units?
2787 BORDEAUX PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have?
Some of 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2787 BORDEAUX PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE offers parking.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE has a pool.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2787 BORDEAUX PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

