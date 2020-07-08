2787 BORDEAUX PLACE

Amenities

Rent this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, Condo in Lake Ridge with Hardwood Floors in foyer, living room and master suite. Living room features built-in Media Cabinet wired for Direct TV. Updated Kitchen features new Granite Countertops, New Cabinets with self-closing drawers and two Built-in Lazy Susans, Brushed Metal Appliances and Modern Light Fixtures. Both bathrooms have been updated. 3rd bedroom/optional office includes Built-in bookcase. All appliances covered under home warranty and unit is wired for ADT Security System. Unit is one block from excellent elementary school as well as Metro Bus stop, be at the Pentagon in 30 minutes! Also includes 2 Parking spots and Full Access Passes to Lake Ridge Pools and Tennis Courts. You won't be disappointed!