All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2407 Gunwale Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2407 Gunwale Pl
Last updated May 27 2019 at 7:43 AM

2407 Gunwale Pl

2407 Gunwale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2407 Gunwale Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOT PART OF LAKE RIDGE HOA You will fall in love with this picture perfect home!! Meticulously maintained home in the heart of sought after Lake Ridge.Your very own wooded retreat! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 finished levels, beautiful hardwoods, ceramic tile counters, double ovens, seperate dining room, cozy rec room that leads to park like setting back yard and a path that leads to the Occoquan!!! Don't miss this one!!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have any available units?
2407 Gunwale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2407 Gunwale Pl have?
Some of 2407 Gunwale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Gunwale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Gunwale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Gunwale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Gunwale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl offer parking?
No, 2407 Gunwale Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2407 Gunwale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have a pool?
No, 2407 Gunwale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have accessible units?
No, 2407 Gunwale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Gunwale Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Gunwale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2407 Gunwale Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia