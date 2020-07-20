2407 Gunwale Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOT PART OF LAKE RIDGE HOA You will fall in love with this picture perfect home!! Meticulously maintained home in the heart of sought after Lake Ridge.Your very own wooded retreat! 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 finished levels, beautiful hardwoods, ceramic tile counters, double ovens, seperate dining room, cozy rec room that leads to park like setting back yard and a path that leads to the Occoquan!!! Don't miss this one!!!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT.