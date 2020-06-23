All apartments in Lake Ridge
12754 GAZEBO CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12754 GAZEBO CT

12754 Gazebo Court · No Longer Available
Location

12754 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PRICE ADJUSTMENT..Spacious TH in Rolling Brook; 4 BR + office; 2.5 BA; large kitchen w/eat-in space; separate DR; overlook balcony to living room w/ fireplace and walk-out to fenced rear yard; separate laundry room; walk-in closet in MBR; wall-to-wall carpet and more to see. Please come and visit and make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have any available units?
12754 GAZEBO CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12754 GAZEBO CT have?
Some of 12754 GAZEBO CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12754 GAZEBO CT currently offering any rent specials?
12754 GAZEBO CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12754 GAZEBO CT pet-friendly?
No, 12754 GAZEBO CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT offer parking?
Yes, 12754 GAZEBO CT does offer parking.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12754 GAZEBO CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have a pool?
No, 12754 GAZEBO CT does not have a pool.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have accessible units?
No, 12754 GAZEBO CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12754 GAZEBO CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12754 GAZEBO CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12754 GAZEBO CT does not have units with air conditioning.
