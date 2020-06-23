12754 GAZEBO CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

PRICE ADJUSTMENT..Spacious TH in Rolling Brook; 4 BR + office; 2.5 BA; large kitchen w/eat-in space; separate DR; overlook balcony to living room w/ fireplace and walk-out to fenced rear yard; separate laundry room; walk-in closet in MBR; wall-to-wall carpet and more to see. Please come and visit and make this your new home.