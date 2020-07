12745 HUNTERBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

SUPER NICE END UNIT IN LAKE RIDGE IN EXCELLENT LOCATION!! 3 FINISHED LEVELS - CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY!! FRESH PAINT - PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED AND PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED CARPET. UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN TO INCLUDE THE FLOORING, CABINETS, GRANITE AND APPLIANCES, MAIN LEVEL POWDER ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, VERY LARGE DECK, UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. MASTER SUITE HAS ENTIRE WALL OF CLOSET SPACE AND EN SUITE BATH, THE FINISHED BASEMENT HAS A REC ROOM OR A ROOM THAT COULD BE USED FOR A 4TH BEDROOM, CLOSET INCLUDED, FULL BATH AND STORAGE ROOM. BASEMENT IS WALK OUT TO PATIO AND FECED IN YARD. TRULY A GREAT PLACE AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING...COMMUTER LOTS, VRE, MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS. PARKS, ETC.. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. $350.00 PET DEPOSIT - NO CATS.IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT.