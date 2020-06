Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful, light and bright, top floor condo, conveniently located close to everything, shopping, dining, major commuter options and more. Large family room room with Fireplace, high ceiling and skylights.Fully upgraded kitchen, with new appliances, counter-top and back-splash. Washer and Dryer in unit. Large Loft on 2nd level. Home is within walking distance to Lake Ridge amenities. Welcome Home. Section 8 welcome.