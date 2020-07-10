12132 Salemtown Dr

Amenities

Welcome Home to this sun filled 3 Level end unit TH in Lake Ridge. Large living room with bay window & wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features SS appliances overlooking the living room. Two big bedrooms that share a full bath. Finished basement with large rec room and storage room! Street parking plus 2 assigned parking. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from Previous Listing.