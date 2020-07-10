All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

12132 Salemtown Dr

12132 Salemtown Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Ridge
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12132 Salemtown Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home to this sun filled 3 Level end unit TH in Lake Ridge. Large living room with bay window & wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features SS appliances overlooking the living room. Two big bedrooms that share a full bath. Finished basement with large rec room and storage room! Street parking plus 2 assigned parking. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from Previous Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have any available units?
12132 Salemtown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12132 Salemtown Dr have?
Some of 12132 Salemtown Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12132 Salemtown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12132 Salemtown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12132 Salemtown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12132 Salemtown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12132 Salemtown Dr offers parking.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12132 Salemtown Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have a pool?
No, 12132 Salemtown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have accessible units?
No, 12132 Salemtown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12132 Salemtown Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12132 Salemtown Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12132 Salemtown Dr has units with air conditioning.

