Lake Ridge, VA
11970 Home Gurad Dr
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

11970 Home Gurad Dr

11970 Home Guard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11970 Home Guard Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/05/20 Lake Ridge Home on a nice neighborhood - Property Id: 275160

Beautiful updated home with wrap around porch nestled on lovely, private cul-de-sac lot! Hardwoods on main floor, 2 storied living room with cozy wood burning stove, renovated gourmet kitchen with upgraded kebinatry, granate, SS appliances. Main level bedroom and full bathroom, master bedroom with walking closet, all updated baths with custom tile! Walk out basement with huge reck room, wet bar, wine freeze, den/4th BR. Deck, gorgeous landscaping, winter water views. 5 min walk from Lakeridge park and Marina.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275160
Property Id 275160

(RLNE5763379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have any available units?
11970 Home Gurad Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have?
Some of 11970 Home Gurad Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11970 Home Gurad Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11970 Home Gurad Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11970 Home Gurad Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11970 Home Gurad Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr offer parking?
No, 11970 Home Gurad Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11970 Home Gurad Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have a pool?
No, 11970 Home Gurad Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have accessible units?
No, 11970 Home Gurad Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11970 Home Gurad Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11970 Home Gurad Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11970 Home Gurad Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

