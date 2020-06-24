11754 BATLEY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Available May 15th! 3 spacious finished level will be ,freshly painted and cleaned once vacated w/newer appliances&fixtures through out.Large deck off nice kitchen w/generous counter space,cabinets&new appliances.Sun lit morning room,spacious living room,large owner's suite w/ 2 walk in closets.Owner's bath w/ soaking tub&shower.Lower level w/fireplace &1 car garage in an excellent Lake Ridge location! Landlord has elected not to accept section 8 or housing vouchers at this time. No exceptions- CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED- PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK OR STOP BY WITHOUT A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT. THANK YOU.