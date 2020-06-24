All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:24 AM

11754 BATLEY PLACE

11754 Batley Place · No Longer Available
Location

11754 Batley Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available May 15th! 3 spacious finished level will be ,freshly painted and cleaned once vacated w/newer appliances&fixtures through out.Large deck off nice kitchen w/generous counter space,cabinets&new appliances.Sun lit morning room,spacious living room,large owner's suite w/ 2 walk in closets.Owner's bath w/ soaking tub&shower.Lower level w/fireplace &1 car garage in an excellent Lake Ridge location! Landlord has elected not to accept section 8 or housing vouchers at this time. No exceptions- CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED- PLEASE DO NOT KNOCK OR STOP BY WITHOUT A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT. THANK YOU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have any available units?
11754 BATLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have?
Some of 11754 BATLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11754 BATLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11754 BATLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11754 BATLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11754 BATLEY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11754 BATLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11754 BATLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 11754 BATLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11754 BATLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11754 BATLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11754 BATLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11754 BATLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
