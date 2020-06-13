/
3 bedroom apartments
274 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Barcroft, VA
Lake Barcroft
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.
Lake Barcroft
3441 SLEEPY HOLLOW RD
3441 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2724 sqft
LOVELY 3 BR/2.5BA UPDATED COLONIAL NESTLED IN PEACEFUL SETTING. KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES, CABINETS & FLOORING WHICH OPENS TO FLAG STONE PATIO. DINING RM OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING RM W/ FIREPLACE, LARGE WINDOWS LETS IN LOT OF LIGHT.
Lake Barcroft
3409 MANSFIELD RD
3409 Mansfield Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
Lovely well maintained 4BR/2.5 BA home in beautiful Lake Barcroft. Large remodeled kitchen addition , sun filled family room and separate den and office. Open living area and family room. Large yard with a backyard patio.
Lake Barcroft
3711 SLEEPY HOLLOW ROAD
3711 Sleepy Hollow Road, Lake Barcroft, VA
Stunning all brick colonial! This renovated sun filled home on a half-acre offers open concept and beautifully designed for modern living, including designer furnishings, marble and hardwood floors throughout.
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1338 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Seven Corners
3352 LAKESIDE VIEW DRIVE
3352 Lakeside View Drive, Seven Corners, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
PRIVATE TOP UNIT. Gorgeous Views of the Lake. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Loft Unit overlooking the Living Room Area. Gorgeous. Vaulted Ceilings with adjustable blinds in the sky lights. 2 Decks with amazing views of the Lake, Freshly Painted.
Dominion Hills
871 N MADISON STREET
871 North Madison Street, Arlington, VA
Renovated and updated, all brick rambler. Features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Deck off sun room, gleaming hardwood floors and large walk out lower level rec room. Close to bus, shops and park.
Madison Manor
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with
Madison Manor
970 N POTOMAC STREET
970 North Potomac Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1424 sqft
Prepare to fall in love with this charming 3 bed/1.5 bath home located in coveted Madison Manor.
Madison Manor
1403 N ROOSEVELT STREET
1403 North Roosevelt Street, Arlington, VA
HOW DOES TWO BLOCKS TO THE METRO SOUND? Ideal location close to East Falls Church metro, W&OD Trail, Banneker Park and I-66. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts hardwood flooring throughout.
Lincolnia
4507 SAWGRASS COURT
4507 Sawgrass Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1784 sqft
Great Location in the desireable The Pinecrest Community. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter. Wood floors throughout main level. Lower level walkout. Full Window. Room to add 4th Bedroom.
Lincolnia
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.
Lincolnia
6435 Overlook Drive - 1
6435 Overlook Drive, Lincolnia, VA
Spacious Light-Filled 4BR/3.5BA Rambler w/ New Fully Updated Open Gourmet Kitchen, SS Apps; Master Suite with Updated Bath. Main Level Laundry. HW Floors throughout, 2 WB Fireplaces, Large Living Room w/ delightful view of Huge Fenced Back Yard.
Dominion Hills
6031 9TH STREET N
6031 9th Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1478 sqft
Charming, all brick single family home with wrap-around addition. This updated colonial will transport you back to the 1950's with such touches as the crystal doorknobs, arched doorways, original hardwoods in living/dining and bedrooms.
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.
6649 TANSEY DR
6649 Tansey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
Custom Stunner in peaceful Holmes Run Park Neighborhood on 3/4 acre lot for optimal privacy and luxury. No details spared in this home, with gorgeous two story entry leading to an incredible first floor living space.
Boulevard Manor
5906 1ST STREET N
5906 1st Street North, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2198 sqft
Handsome Home w/ Updated Kitchen, Finished Basement, Steam Shower, Updated Bathrooms * Recessed Lighting Through-Out * Main Level Office * Lower Level Family Room * Fenced Back Yard * Healthy Looking Yard * All Systems and Appliances in Good Working
Dominion Hills
912 N LIVINGSTON STREET
912 North Livingston Street, Arlington, VA
3 level fully detached brick colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths in Dominion Hills Arlington.
Madison Manor
1105 N ROCHESTER ST
1105 North Rochester Street, Arlington, VA
What a great house-just leave the car in the driveway & walk to East Falls Church Metro. This contemporary offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/a contemporary open flair.
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.
5804 Poplar Lane
5804 Poplar Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
New construction! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom 6100 square feet. Available starting July 1 to July 15. Updated pictures coming soon! Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.
Boulevard Manor
404 N LOMBARDY STREET
404 North Lombardy Street, Arlington, VA
Stunning large 3 level single family brick home in North Arlington. This home is close to Ballston and has 5 bedroom,s 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 fire places, separate dining room, walkout basement, wet bar, dual zone HVAC, storage & laundry room.
