furnished apartments
97 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5672 TOWER HILL CIRCLE
5672 Tower Hill Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3424 sqft
One bedroom available for lease in stunning home in highly-sought after Kingstowne neighborhood. The spacious room is beautifully furnished & features a walk-in closet. Tenant has Jack & Jill bathroom, shared kitchen, & access to private w/d.
Results within 1 mile of Kingstowne
1 Unit Available
6380 VICTOR GRAY CT
6380 Victor Gray Court, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6380 Victor Gray Court an amazing brick front, 2-car garage single family home nestled perfectly at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the lovely Windsor Knoll community.
Results within 5 miles of Kingstowne
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
17 Units Available
Nauck
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,840
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
7 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,440
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
70 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,679
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,806
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
42 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
34 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1142 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
77 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,540
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,720
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
20 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
31 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
6 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
6 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 Unit Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
1 Unit Available
205 YOAKUM PARKWAY
205 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom.
1 Unit Available
7794 Ballston Dr
7794 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful and spacious rooms in Springfield - Property Id: 310639 Newly renovated, fully furnished 2 bedroom spacious basement (Queen + 2 Twin beds), private bathroom, kitchen with dinning and sitting area in a detached home close to Saratoga
1 Unit Available
Lake Barcroft
6440 COLUMBIA PIKE
6440 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA
8 Bedrooms
$5,995
7204 sqft
BEFORE BEAUTIFUL GRAND HOME IN VERY NORTH ANNANDALE, BAILEY CROSS ARE, 2 MILES TO ARLINGTON, 7 MILES TO DC. ONE OF 3 CUSTOM BUILT HOUSES IN PRIVATE LOT, DOESN'T EXPOSE TO MAIN RD.
1 Unit Available
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
