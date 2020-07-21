All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6955 BANCHORY CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6955 BANCHORY CT
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

6955 BANCHORY CT

6955 Banchory Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6955 Banchory Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 6955 Banchory Court, a fantastic townhome located in highly desirable Kingstowne. This home features beautiful hardwood floors on the main and upper levels and the spacious living room has a large bay window that bathes the space in natural light. The dining room includes a cozy fireplace and access to the deck, perfect for relaxing. The updated kitchen features Corian countertops, 42-inch maple cabinets, a breakfast bar with room for barstool seating and recessed lighting. Upstairs, you~ll find two master bedroom suites each with their own private master bath, as well as a full-sized washer and dryer for easy convenience. The lower levels offers an expansive rec room with built-in shelves, storage, and a door leading out to the fenced-in rear patio. This home is just minutes from the Metro and all major commuter routes. It is within walking distance of the Kingstowne Town Center with its shops, restaurants and Movie theaters. Be sure to take advantage of all the fabulous Kingstowne amenities including pools, fitness centers, sports courts, walking paths, tot lots and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have any available units?
6955 BANCHORY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6955 BANCHORY CT have?
Some of 6955 BANCHORY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6955 BANCHORY CT currently offering any rent specials?
6955 BANCHORY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6955 BANCHORY CT pet-friendly?
No, 6955 BANCHORY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT offer parking?
Yes, 6955 BANCHORY CT offers parking.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6955 BANCHORY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have a pool?
Yes, 6955 BANCHORY CT has a pool.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have accessible units?
No, 6955 BANCHORY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6955 BANCHORY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6955 BANCHORY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6955 BANCHORY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University