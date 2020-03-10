8358 UXBRIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool

Available immediately! End unit townhome located in great Springfield location. This property features a spacious floorplan and lots of outdoor living space. Entire house has been freshly painted and is totally move in ready. Main level with kitchen, formal dining room, powder room and large living room. Upper level with huge master bedroom and walk in closet with built in organizer system. Lower level has a spacious family room, large laundry/ storage room, and walks out to the back yard. Private yard backs to common area with a large patio and fencing. Community has a great pool, abundant parking, playgrounds, and access to the great Lake Accotink and park trail system. Walk to bus stops. Just minutes to 495. Call today- this one will go fast!