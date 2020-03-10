All apartments in Kings Park
Find more places like 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park, VA
/
8358 UXBRIDGE COURT
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:38 AM

8358 UXBRIDGE COURT

8358 Uxbridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8358 Uxbridge Court, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Available immediately! End unit townhome located in great Springfield location. This property features a spacious floorplan and lots of outdoor living space. Entire house has been freshly painted and is totally move in ready. Main level with kitchen, formal dining room, powder room and large living room. Upper level with huge master bedroom and walk in closet with built in organizer system. Lower level has a spacious family room, large laundry/ storage room, and walks out to the back yard. Private yard backs to common area with a large patio and fencing. Community has a great pool, abundant parking, playgrounds, and access to the great Lake Accotink and park trail system. Walk to bus stops. Just minutes to 495. Call today- this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
8358 UXBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have?
Some of 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8358 UXBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8358 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park 1 BedroomsKings Park 3 Bedrooms
Kings Park Apartments with ParkingKings Park Apartments with Pool
Kings Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VA
Redland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University